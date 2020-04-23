Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 2:58AM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West-southwest wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Wind of this magnitude can create areas of blowing
dust that can quickly and severely lower visibility.
* WHERE…The highlands south of the Snake River from Albion to
Preston, including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot
Springs.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles along
north south oriented routes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.