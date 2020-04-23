Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 7:36PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph

expected. Wind of this magnitude can also create blowing dust

which can severely reduce visibility.

* WHERE…The southern Eastern Magic Valley, including the cities

of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta and

Rockland.

* WHEN…Until 10 pm MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Small

tree limbs could be blown down. Difficult driving conditions for

high-profile vehicles, mainly along north south oriented

routes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.