Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 7:36PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph
expected. Wind of this magnitude can also create blowing dust
which can severely reduce visibility.
* WHERE…The southern Eastern Magic Valley, including the cities
of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta and
Rockland.
* WHEN…Until 10 pm MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down. Difficult driving conditions for
high-profile vehicles, mainly along north south oriented
routes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.