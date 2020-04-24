Flood Warning issued April 24 at 7:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

Flood Warning for the following Rivers in Idaho…

Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry affecting Caribou County

For the Blackfoot River…including Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res

nr Henry…Minor Flooding is occurring.

Above average snow, about 150 percent, is now melting with recent

warmer temperatures. The Blackfoot river is now above flood stage. This

flood warning will replace the flood advisory that was put in place

early today. Expect elevated flows above flood stage through the

weekend and through most of next week, if not longer, as temperatures

will slowly continue to rise into the middle of next week. Temperatures

will rise to around 10 to 15 degrees above normal by next Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry.

* until further notice…Or until the Warning is cancelled.

* At 6:45 PM Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.

* Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.

* Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near

the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek

and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep

and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing

bankfull.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not

cross flooded low water crossings.