Flood Warning issued April 25 at 10:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..

Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry affecting Caribou County

For the Blackfoot River…including Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res

nr Henry…Minor Flooding is occurring…with River levels forecast

to fall.

Today was slightly warmer than yesterday. The last couple of days the

river has been peaking around 9 to 10 pm at night. Today’s peak was

slightly less than yesterday’s, even with warmer temperatures. It is

likely that the river will drop slightly below flood stage this evening.

The river may oscillate below and above flood stage the next couple of

days. It could stay just below flood stage, but likely firmly in action

stage. Temperatures the next 3 days will be slightly higher than today.

By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, expect a sharp rise in

temperatures, 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The river is likely going

to be above flood stage late Wednesday through Friday. A lot will depend

on availability of snow to melt. Currently the area is still around 149

percent of normal.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry.

* At 9:45 PM Saturday the stage was 5.5 feet.

* Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.

* Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near

the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek

and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep

and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing

bankfull.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not

cross flooded low water crossings.