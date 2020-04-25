Flood Warning issued April 25 at 10:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..
Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry affecting Caribou County
For the Blackfoot River…including Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res
nr Henry…Minor Flooding is occurring…with River levels forecast
to fall.
Today was slightly warmer than yesterday. The last couple of days the
river has been peaking around 9 to 10 pm at night. Today’s peak was
slightly less than yesterday’s, even with warmer temperatures. It is
likely that the river will drop slightly below flood stage this evening.
The river may oscillate below and above flood stage the next couple of
days. It could stay just below flood stage, but likely firmly in action
stage. Temperatures the next 3 days will be slightly higher than today.
By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, expect a sharp rise in
temperatures, 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The river is likely going
to be above flood stage late Wednesday through Friday. A lot will depend
on availability of snow to melt. Currently the area is still around 149
percent of normal.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry.
* At 9:45 PM Saturday the stage was 5.5 feet.
* Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.
* Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near
the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek
and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep
and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing
bankfull.
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not
cross flooded low water crossings.