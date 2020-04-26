Flood Warning issued April 26 at 9:48AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..
Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry affecting Caribou County
For the Blackfoot River…including Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res
nr Henry…no Flooding is observed or forecast.
.Peak afternoon and evening flows will take the river stage to
warning levels once again today and warming temperatures through
mid-week will likely keep flows elevated until the snow pack plays
out for the season.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry.
* At 8:45 AM Sunday the stage was 5.3 feet.
* Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.
* Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near
the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek
and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep
and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing
bankfull and low water crossings may be flooded.
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not
cross flooded low water crossings.