Flood Warning issued April 26 at 9:48AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..

Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry affecting Caribou County

For the Blackfoot River…including Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res

nr Henry…no Flooding is observed or forecast.

.Peak afternoon and evening flows will take the river stage to

warning levels once again today and warming temperatures through

mid-week will likely keep flows elevated until the snow pack plays

out for the season.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Blackfoot River Abv Blackfoot Res nr Henry.

* At 8:45 AM Sunday the stage was 5.3 feet.

* Flood Stage is 5.5 feet.

* Impact…At 5.5 feet…or 819 cfs…Fields and low-lying areas near

the river between Idaho Highway 34 upstream through the Trail Creek

and Slug Creek flats to the Blackfoot narrows may experience seep

and ponding. The Blackfoot River in some spots may be nearing

bankfull and low water crossings may be flooded.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property. Do not

cross flooded low water crossings.