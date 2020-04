Alerts

At 1243 PM MDT, winds speeds of 17 to 22 mph were recorded around

American Falls Reservoir. Winds speeds of this level may produce

moderate chop across the reservoir and may pose a risk for smaller

recreational boaters. Marginal lake wind conditions will likely

persist through 7 PM MDT this evening before winds begin to taper

off.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir.