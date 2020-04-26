Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 1:53PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, South-central Highlands, and the

Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to

Blackfoot.

* WHEN…Beginning around 10 AM and reaching its peak between 1

PM and 4 PM and then decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds coupled with recently turned agricultural

land will produce blowing dust. Some areas along the Interstate

86 and 15 corridor may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile at

times creating hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds may

also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.