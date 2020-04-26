Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 1:53PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain, South-central Highlands, and the
Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to
Blackfoot.
* WHEN…Beginning around 10 AM and reaching its peak between 1
PM and 4 PM and then decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds coupled with recently turned agricultural
land will produce blowing dust. Some areas along the Interstate
86 and 15 corridor may see visibility reduced to 1/4 mile at
times creating hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds may
also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
