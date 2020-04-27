Flood Warning issued April 27 at 10:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe.

* until further notice…Or until the Warning is cancelled.

* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 5.4 feet.

* Flood Stage is 5.3 feet.

* Impact…At 5.3 feet…or 1145 cfs…Possible flooding from the top

of Ririe Reservoir to the Bone area. Some unimproved campsites may

have water entering them.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property.