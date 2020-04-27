Flood Warning issued April 27 at 10:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Willow Creek below Tex Creek Near Ririe affecting Bonneville County
For the Willow Creek…including Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr
Ririe…Minor Flooding is occurring…with River levels forecast to
fall.
.At approximately 900 am MDT, the Willow Creek below Tex Creek, near
Ririe, exceeded its banks and has continued to rise. With a
continued warming trend, the river stage will continue to go above
and return below flood stage until the snow pack plays out for the
season.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe.
* until further notice…Or until the Warning is cancelled.
* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 5.4 feet.
* Flood Stage is 5.3 feet.
* Impact…At 5.3 feet…or 1145 cfs…Possible flooding from the top
of Ririe Reservoir to the Bone area. Some unimproved campsites may
have water entering them.
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property.
