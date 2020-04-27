Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 2:07PM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, South-central Highlands, and the

Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to

Blackfoot.

* WHEN…Reaching its peak between 1 PM and 4 PM and then

decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds coupled with recently turned

agricultural land will produce blowing dust. Some areas along

the Interstate 86 and 15 corridor may see visibility reduced

to 1/4 mile at times creating hazardous driving conditions.

Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.