Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 3:29AM MDT until April 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain, South-central Highlands, and the
Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to
Blackfoot.
* WHEN…Beginning around 10 AM and reaching its peak between 1
PM and 4 PM and then decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds coupled with recently turned
agricultural land will produce blowing dust. Some areas along
the Interstate 86 and 15 corridor may see visibility reduced
to 1/4 mile at times creating hazardous driving conditions.
Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.