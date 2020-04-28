Flood Warning issued April 28 at 10:52AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..
Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe affecting Bonneville County
For the Willow Creek…including Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr
Ririe…Minor Flooding will continue.
.Warm temperatures are forecast to continue through much of the
week. Willow Creek is expected to continue to fluctuate around
flood stage.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe.
* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 5.3 feet.
* Flood Stage is 5.3 feet.
* Impact…At 5.3 feet…or 1145 cfs…Possible flooding from the top
of Ririe Reservoir to the Bone area. Some unimproved campsites may
have water entering them.
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property.