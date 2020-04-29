Flood Warning issued April 29 at 11:14AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..

Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe affecting Bonneville County

For the Willow Creek…including Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr

Ririe…the waterway is at the banks and rising.

.Warm temperatures and expected precipitation through Thursday will

continue high elevation snow melt and contribute to elevated water

levels. Willow creek is expected to remain at or above bankful with

areas of ponding or seepage. Minor flooding may be possible as the

waters rise.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe.

* At 10:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.

* Flood Stage is 5.3 feet.

* Impact…At 5.0 feet…or 946 cfs…Flat areas along the creek from

the top of Ririe Reservoir to the Bone area may have water

beginning to pond or seep. Some unimproved campsites may have water

approaching.

Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the

expected high water and take action to protect property.