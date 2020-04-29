Flood Warning issued April 29 at 11:14AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…The Flood Warning continues for the following Rivers in Idaho..
Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe affecting Bonneville County
For the Willow Creek…including Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr
Ririe…the waterway is at the banks and rising.
.Warm temperatures and expected precipitation through Thursday will
continue high elevation snow melt and contribute to elevated water
levels. Willow creek is expected to remain at or above bankful with
areas of ponding or seepage. Minor flooding may be possible as the
waters rise.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Willow Creek below Tex Creek Nr Ririe.
* At 10:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
* Flood Stage is 5.3 feet.
* Impact…At 5.0 feet…or 946 cfs…Flat areas along the creek from
the top of Ririe Reservoir to the Bone area may have water
beginning to pond or seep. Some unimproved campsites may have water
approaching.
Safety Message…Persons near the River should be aware of the
expected high water and take action to protect property.