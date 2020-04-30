Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 30 at 3:44PM MDT until April 30 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasantview,

or near Malad, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Franklin, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area,

Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Mapleton, Samaria, Whitney, Riverdale and

Mink Creek.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.