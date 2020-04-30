Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 30 at 4:29PM MDT until April 30 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Blaine County in central Idaho…

Northwestern Lincoln County in south central Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 427 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Fairfield to 8 miles northwest of

Shoshone, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and confirmed by surface observations.

These storms produced a 62 mph wind gust at Gwinn Ranch

Hill ITD site at 415 PM MDT.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Carey, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Gannett,

Shoshone Ice Caves and Garfield Ranger Station.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.