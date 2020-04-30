Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 11:58AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1156 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ririe Reservoir to near
Fort Hall Townsite to near Rockland to 7 miles northeast of Juniper.
Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
Small hail and winds in excess up to 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot
Reservoir, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom,
Downey, Arimo, Irwin, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,
Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort Hall
Mount Putnam.
