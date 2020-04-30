Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 11:58AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1156 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ririe Reservoir to near

Fort Hall Townsite to near Rockland to 7 miles northeast of Juniper.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

Small hail and winds in excess up to 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom,

Downey, Arimo, Irwin, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort Hall

Mount Putnam.