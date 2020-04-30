Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 11:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1157 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ririe Reservoir to near

Fort Hall Townsite to near Rockland to 7 miles northeast of Juniper.

Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom,

Downey, Arimo, Irwin, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort Hall

Mount Putnam.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or

near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.