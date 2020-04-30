Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 11:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1157 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ririe Reservoir to near
Fort Hall Townsite to near Rockland to 7 miles northeast of Juniper.
Movement was northeast at 60 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot
Reservoir, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Grace, Inkom,
Downey, Arimo, Irwin, Holbrook Summit, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,
Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap and Fort Hall
Mount Putnam.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or
near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
Comments