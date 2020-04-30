Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 12:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sun Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Hail up to half an inch in diameter and wind up to 30 mph will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Chilly Barton Flat,

Copper Basin Airport, Mt Borah and Twin Bridges Airport.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pocatello.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.