Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 12:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Daniel, which is 15 miles west of Pinedale, moving northeast at 40
mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Daniel around 1255 PM MDT.
Pinedale and Cora around 100 PM MDT.
Willow Lake around 110 PM MDT.
Fremont Lake and Half Moon Lake around 120 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Boulder Lake
Campground, Fremont Lake Campground and Pinedale Ralph Wenz Field.
Brief heavy rain may occur with this storm.
