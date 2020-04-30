Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 1:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles south of Monida to near Spencer.
Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
Hail up to half inch and winds up to 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Idmon, Henrys Lake, Spencer, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village,
Macks Inn, Kilgore, northern Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass,
Monida Pass, Sheridan Reservoir and Humphrey.
