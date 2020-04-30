Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Wendell, or 11 miles south of Gooding, moving northeast at 60 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments