Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Wendell, or 11 miles south of Gooding, moving northeast at 60 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.