Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Preston, moving east at 35 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Dingle,
Paris, Weston, Bloomington, Minnetonka Cave, Border Summit, Mapleton,
Fish Haven, Pegram, Mink Creek, Whitney and Riverdale.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello.
If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught
on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
Comments