Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Preston, moving east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Dingle,

Paris, Weston, Bloomington, Minnetonka Cave, Border Summit, Mapleton,

Fish Haven, Pegram, Mink Creek, Whitney and Riverdale.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pocatello.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.