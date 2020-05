Alerts

At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Last Chance, or 13 miles north of Ashton, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Gusty winds are

also possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ponds Lodge, Last Chance, Macks Inn, northern Island Park Reservoir,

Big Springs and Harriman State Park.