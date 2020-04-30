Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Moreland to near Blackfoot to Pocatello to

near Fort Hall Bannock Peak to 14 miles north of Holbrook Summit.

Movement was east at 55 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pocatello, Blackfoot, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon,

Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Wayan, southern Palisades Reservoir, Grace, Inkom, Downey,

Georgetown, Arimo, Thatcher, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall

Lincoln Creek Lodge and Moreland.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.