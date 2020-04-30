Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 6:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 652 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near St Anthony to near Bone. Movement was

east at 50 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Driggs, Ashton, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe Reservoir,

Marysville, northern Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Sugar City, Teton,

Ririe, Parker, Tetonia, Irwin, Drummond, Archer, St Anthony, Chester

and Bone.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.