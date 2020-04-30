Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 6:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Spencer, or 12 miles west of Idmon, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Spencer, Targhee Pass, Red Rock Pass and Humphrey.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments