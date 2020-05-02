Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 3:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Neeley moving northeast at 30 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lighting, small hail, and wind gusts

to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it tracks northeast along

the Interstate 86 corridor to Pocatello through 400 PM MDT. If you

are recreating on American Falls Reservoir, you may want to move to

shore until this storm passes. Wind gusts of 40 mph can create waves

strong enough to capsize or swamp small boats.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Inkom, Rockland, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek

Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Massacre Rocks and Mink Creek Pass.