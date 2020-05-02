Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 3:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near
Neeley moving northeast at 30 mph.
Brief moderate rain, occasional lighting, small hail, and wind gusts
to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it tracks northeast along
the Interstate 86 corridor to Pocatello through 400 PM MDT. If you
are recreating on American Falls Reservoir, you may want to move to
shore until this storm passes. Wind gusts of 40 mph can create waves
strong enough to capsize or swamp small boats.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Inkom, Rockland, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle
Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek
Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Massacre Rocks and Mink Creek Pass.
