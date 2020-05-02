Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles northeast of Albion to near Elba.

Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

Moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to

40 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast through

the Malta area toward Rockland through 745 PM MDT.

.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, southern Lake Walcott, Albion, Cold Water Rest Area, Elba,

Yale Rest Area, Idahome, Massacre Rocks, Sublett Reservoir and Mt

Harrison.