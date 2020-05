Alerts

At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Malta, moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail was reported from several spotters along with brief

moderate rain, wind gusts to 40 mph, and frequent lightning.

Motorists traveling along Interstate 84 north of Sweetzer Summit

should be prepared to slow down when encountering the storm.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Roy and Sublett Reservoir.