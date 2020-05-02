Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 8:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles

southwest of Arco, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 47 mph were observed with this storm as it passed

through Craters of the Moon. Light rain, occasional lightning, and

wind gusts to 50 mph are possible with this storm as it continues to

move northeast through Arco and Howe through 9 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Northwest Inl, Craters Of The Moon, Butte City and Howe.