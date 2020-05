Alerts

At 822 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weakening thunderstorm

near Holbrook Summit, moving east at 30 mph.

Light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and Wind gusts to 30

mph are possible with this storm as it moves east toward Downey

through 930 PM MDT and continues to weaken.

Locations impacted include…

Hawkins Reservoir, Arbon, Malad Pass, Daniels Reservoir and Roy.