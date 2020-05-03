Lake Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 10:14AM MDT until May 3 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Winds are right at lake wind advisory, 20 mph sustained. Winds are

currently peaking. The winds may drop down below 20 mph briefly.

Regardless winds at these levels will cause chopping waves

hazardous for boating.

…LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.