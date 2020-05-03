Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Winds are currently right at or just below wind advisory levels of
around 20 mph sustained from the Southwest. Winds are peaking
currently looking at all model data. Expect winds to remain elevated
the next hour near 20 mph and then gradually start backing off
during the day.
Winds at this level can create choppy waves, which will make boating
dangerous especially for smaller boats.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield,
Pocatello Airport and Sterling.
Comments