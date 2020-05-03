Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 3:27PM MDT until May 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…INL and the Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong gusty winds may create areas of blowing dust

with visibility reduced to 1/4 mile at times especially in the

Roberts area. Gusty winds can also blow around unsecured objects

and tree limbs could be blown down triggering a few power

outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.