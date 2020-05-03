Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 3:27PM MDT until May 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…INL and the Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong gusty winds may create areas of blowing dust
with visibility reduced to 1/4 mile at times especially in the
Roberts area. Gusty winds can also blow around unsecured objects
and tree limbs could be blown down triggering a few power
outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments