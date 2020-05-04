Freeze Warning issued May 4 at 2:34PM MDT until May 5 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 32 expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust

could reduce visibility while driving.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.