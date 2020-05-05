Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 5 at 2:03PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory,visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Roberts, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Shelley. Blowing dust will
be worse north of Idaho Falls near Roberts and along I-86 from
Pocatello to American Falls. Additionally, near Fort Hall along
I-15 could potentially have lower visibilities due to dust as
well.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles along I-15.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive. Boating will be extremely hazardous, especially
for smaller boats.
