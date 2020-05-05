High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 2:03PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the moon, Burley, Idahome, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and

Holbrook.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles along I-86 near Idahome.

Blowing dust is expected as well. Expect lower visibilities.

Boating will be hazardous.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Visibilities will be reduced as well.