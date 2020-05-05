Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 2:03PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Albion, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Almo, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois, Spencer and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust will reduce visibilities. Boating will be
hazardous.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Watch areas of reduced
visibilities.
