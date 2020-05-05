Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 2:05PM MDT until May 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
Higher gusts up to 55 mph from Leadore to Gilmore Summit.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
