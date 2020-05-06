Freeze Warning issued May 6 at 5:09PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM MDT this
evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
Thursday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
