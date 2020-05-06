Freeze Warning issued May 6 at 8:48PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone Lava Beds to the Mud Lake Desert.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Young, tender plants may freeze if protective actions

are not taken.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.