Freeze Warning issued May 6 at 8:48PM MDT until May 7 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Freezing temperatures.
* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Young, tender plants may freeze if protective actions
are not taken.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.