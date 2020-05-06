High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 1:35PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM MDT this

evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.