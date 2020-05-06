High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 1:35PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM MDT this
evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.