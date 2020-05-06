High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 1:35PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Raft River Region- Including the cities of Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.