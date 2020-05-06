High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 3:29AM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon, Burley, Idahome, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and
Holbrook.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along I-86
near Idahome. Blowing dust is expected as well. Expect lower
visibilities. Boating will be hazardous.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.