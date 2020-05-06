High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 5:09PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park to Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility

with blowing dust. Damaging winds will blow down trees and

power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.