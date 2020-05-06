High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 5:09PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park to Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility
with blowing dust. Damaging winds will blow down trees and
power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
