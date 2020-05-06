Special Weather Statement issued May 6 at 3:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 315 PM MDT, satellite and webcam imagery were showing a massive
dust plume starting over INL and extending northeast through Mud
Lake, Camas, and Hamer and on to the Montana border. Webcams in the
Camas area were indicating visibility down to one-third mile.
Motorists traveling through the Camas area on Interstate 15 should
slow down before entering the dust plume or consider using an
alternate travel route. Strong winds will likely continue through
early this evening before beginning to settle down between 8 and 10
PM MDT. Motorists traveling on area roads should exercise caution
and slow down.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Idmon, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Kilgore, Southeast Inl,
Island Park Reservoir, Monteview, Shotgun Village, Sheridan
Reservoir, Sage Junction, Harriman State Park, Saint Anthony Sand
Dunes and Red Rock Pass.
Comments