Special Weather Statement issued May 6 at 3:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 315 PM MDT, satellite and webcam imagery were showing a massive

dust plume starting over INL and extending northeast through Mud

Lake, Camas, and Hamer and on to the Montana border. Webcams in the

Camas area were indicating visibility down to one-third mile.

Motorists traveling through the Camas area on Interstate 15 should

slow down before entering the dust plume or consider using an

alternate travel route. Strong winds will likely continue through

early this evening before beginning to settle down between 8 and 10

PM MDT. Motorists traveling on area roads should exercise caution

and slow down.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Idmon, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Kilgore, Southeast Inl,

Island Park Reservoir, Monteview, Shotgun Village, Sheridan

Reservoir, Sage Junction, Harriman State Park, Saint Anthony Sand

Dunes and Red Rock Pass.