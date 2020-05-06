Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 1:35PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly,

Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.