Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 3:29AM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Albion, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Inkom, McCammon,

Downey, Almo, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois, Spencer and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities. Boating will be

hazardous.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.