Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 5:09PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay,
Chilly, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
